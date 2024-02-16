Foreign national arrested in Bengaluru for assaulting woman CISF personnel

BENGALURU: A Zimbabwean national was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a woman CISF personnel who was carrying out security checks in Terminal 1 in the Pre-Embarkation Security Area. An FIR has been booked against him at the Airport police station by the CISF.

According to the FIR, the foreign national Rukudzo Chirikumarara, had arrived by 11.30 pm on Tuesday (Feb 13) for his flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight had a departure time of 4.30 am on Wednesday.

A top CISF source said, “The woman officer was carrying out scanning at one of the XBIS Machine (C-1) scanners. She told him that his bag was too big to pass through the scanner and he had to go one floor below and get it scanned there.”

The flyer suddenly got irritated and he hit her, crossed the scanning area, took his bag along with him and went to the Security Hold Area (waiting space for flyers after security checks) He was nabbed by other security personnel and taken to the police station.

According to the FIR, CISF Inspector Narendra Singh filed a case against Chirikumarara for assaulting the woman officer under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.