Rowdy sheeter makes extortion call from Bengaluru's prison, woman approaches cops

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman has approached the police alleging that a rowdy sheeter lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons is blackmailing her with morphed pictures and videos of her daughter. In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the accused is threatening to forward the pictures and videos to her son-in-law, if she does not give him money. He has also threatened to upload them online.

The victim is said to have given him Rs 40,000 earlier. The accused, identified as Manu alias Manoj alias Kencha, is threatening the complainant again to arrange for another Rs 5 lakh. He is alleged to have made a WhatsApp call from the jail to extort money.

The Yelahanka New Town police, who have registered a case, are in the process of taking custody of the accused, and have registered the complaint against Manu and his associate Karthik, and others. Manu is jailed in another case, and is alleged to have been blackmailing the complainant since August 2023, and the woman reportedly gave him Rs 40,000.

On February 9, the complainant got a call from Karthik who demanded Rs 5 lakh. When she refused to pay, Manu is alleged to have threatened her again, according to the woman.