ABCs of do-re-mi

BENGALURU: Thumbs up for extension of F&B business hours till 1am, disappointment over the lack of emphasis on performing arts, and hopes for effective implementation of the budget’s potential...Following the Karnataka Budget 2024-25, Bengalureans speak to Dese Gowda

Extending business hours in Bengaluru until 1am is a welcome move for the city, fostering accessibility while cultivating a vibrant nightlife that puts the city on the map for tourists. Another significant announcement was the digitisation of excise services within a year. The current system is hampered by bureaucratic inefficiencies. Meanwhile, the increase in rates of Indian-made liquor and beer would be seen as a not so welcoming move. Bars face significant burdens due to the need to rent licences rather than purchasing them. The number of available licences in Bengaluru is limited, leading to intense competition among establishments for these licenses. There has been no issuance of new licences in recent years, exacerbating the issue of supply not meeting demand. Consequently, the cost of maintaining or renting a licence is rising annually since passing on the increase in prices to customers is not always business-friendly.

Miten Shah, director, The Studds

I was looking for programmes that focus on culture. As far as I can tell, some money, not a lot, has been set aside for translation works of tatva padas and folk literature. That’s a welcome initiative. I was hoping for something to do with theatre and performing arts, but what little I’ve seen so far suggests nothing of that sort. This year marks the 50th anniversary since the state was renamed Karnataka. They had actually planned a year-long programme, celebrating the language and culture. I found no mention of it in the budget. That was disappointing.

Ritwik Simha, thespian