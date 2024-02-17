Basant Panchami: Hues of the season

BENGALURU: While Feb 14 saw celebrations of Valentine’s Day, the day also marked the beginning of spring according to the Indian calendar. Celebrating this day, the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography, which was co-founded by renowned Kathak dancer Maya Rao, held its annual dance festival, Basant Panchami 2024, at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram.

“Basant Panchami is the first day of the spring. It’s the day one acknowledges the presence of arts in our lives. Our founder Maya Rao and her artistic soulmate, music composer Anil Biswas, started this tradition of celebrating art through an offering of dance while wearing yellow, the colour of spring at our institute,” explains dancer-choreographer Madhu Nataraj.

This year’s edition also celebrated the 60th spring celebration at the institute, featuring a duet by Nirupama Rajendra, TD Rajendra, and other notable alumni. There was a special performance by Nataraj.

“It was a piece choreographed by my guru and mother. It is about Yashodhara, the estranged wife of Gautam Buddha, based on an opera by Masti Venkatesha Iyengar. It is about love, and if these two people who were separated can unite,” says Nataraj, who is trying to keep the tradition of the festival alive.