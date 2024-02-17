Enjoy the love

BENGALURU: The law of the Universe states (according to my all-time go-to, ‘Instagram’), that what one intends for or wants badly enough, the Universe conspires to give it to you. I was wondering if I was seeking for or intending that my gastronomical urges be fulfilled because I did nothing but eat this week. Ostensibly when I was visiting friends, shopping or simply ‘hanging’, how all these activities somehow ended with copious amounts of food being shovelled into my mouth is beyond me!

While growing up, my father always used to admonish various well-meaning aunts for chiding me about my weight by playfully saying, “I will not allow you to chastise my daughter as she suffers from a serious ailment. It’s called hand to mouth disease!’’ Well this week, (because the Universe deemed so), my hand-to-mouth cravings were amply satisfied!

It started off with an invitation to lunch at my favourite Chinese restaurant Cantan. Since the partner, Nikhil Chittiappa is a friend of my kids and the family roots grow deep, it was but natural that I skipped across two buildings to feast on a scrumptious array of dishes introduced for the Chinese

New Year. Gorging into fresh prawn tempuras and Peking-Duck rolls I was tempted to holler ‘Ni hao’ to the whole of China! Nothing like a good meal topped with a great tequila cocktail to start the week.

My mercurial friend, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, adrenaline junkie and founder of World-On-A-Plate, has opened a project which he has been talking about for some time. Frankly I did not expect him to translate this into a reality so fast. His new café aptly called ‘Pijja’ is an extension of Kiran’s personality. Cool and chilled out but never losing that touch of sophistication! His café serves ‘pijjas’, pastas, (with a touch of Indian flavours), but high on quality. He imports his gluten-free sourdough, coffees and some condiments! His café houses a world class coffee-bar, delicious gelatos, a recording-room for budding-musicians, with Thursdays reserved for standup comedy nights!