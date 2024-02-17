Enjoy the love

BENGALURU: The law of the Universe states (according to my all-time go-to, ‘Instagram’), that what one intends for or wants badly enough, the Universe conspires to give it to you. I was wondering if I was seeking for or intending that my gastronomical urges be fulfilled because I did nothing but eat this week. Ostensibly when I was visiting friends, shopping or simply ‘hanging’, how all these activities somehow ended with copious amounts of food being shovelled into my mouth is beyond me!
While growing up, my father always used to admonish various well-meaning aunts for chiding me about my weight by playfully saying, “I will not allow you to chastise my daughter as she suffers from a serious ailment. It’s called hand to mouth disease!’’ Well this week, (because the Universe deemed so), my hand-to-mouth cravings were amply satisfied!
It started off with an invitation to lunch at my favourite Chinese restaurant Cantan. Since the partner, Nikhil Chittiappa is a friend of my kids and the family roots grow deep, it was but natural that I skipped across two buildings to feast on a scrumptious array of dishes introduced for the Chinese
New Year. Gorging into fresh prawn tempuras and Peking-Duck rolls I was tempted to holler ‘Ni hao’ to the whole of China! Nothing like a good meal topped with a great tequila cocktail to start the week.
My mercurial friend, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, adrenaline junkie and founder of World-On-A-Plate, has opened a project which he has been talking about for some time. Frankly I did not expect him to translate this into a reality so fast. His new café aptly called ‘Pijja’ is an extension of Kiran’s personality. Cool and chilled out but never losing that touch of sophistication! His café serves ‘pijjas’, pastas, (with a touch of Indian flavours), but high on quality. He imports his gluten-free sourdough, coffees and some condiments! His café houses a world class coffee-bar, delicious gelatos, a recording-room for budding-musicians, with Thursdays reserved for standup comedy nights!
We went there with friends and ended up spending a couple of hours eating, chatting, drinking coffee and ‘hanging’! We just loved the vibe!
The Forum Rex-Walk is fast gaining a reputation of a mall which houses nearly all the best restaurants. I was fortunate to be privy to the opening of Ouro, spear-headed by chef Cyrus Daniels and the able co-founder, Teja Chekuri. The restaurant showcases Daniels’s expertise over sophisticated European food and vibrant Mexican and Spanish cuisines.
Our table boasted of a group of well-travelled gastronomes who had a deep understanding and an elevated appreciation of the vast array of fusion-cuisine that was being served. The ambiance and the expertise of the staff that were very knowledgeable about the food, elevated the afternoon into a bon vivant event. It is truly a pleasure when the right people come together.
Dining is a visual, olfactory and an auditory amalgamation of the senses and imperative for an overall bespoke experience. Loud boorish-conversations with little or no knowledge of the cuisine, peppered with inane demands and questions, tend to dampen a gourmandising experience to one of ennui. Luckily our handpicked table of guests made for marvellous dining companions!
Don’t worry about people who don’t like you…enjoy the ones that love you!
(The writer’s views are her own)