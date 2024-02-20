CS Santosh: Desert Phoenix

BENGALURU: Avast expanse of sand as far as the eye can see, and a silence that is only shattered by occasional sounds of motorcycles tearing across the dunes. The Dakar Rally isn’t merely a race; it’s a raw test of survival in the most unforgiving of places. Riders, one with their machines striving to conquer the brutal yet awe-inspiring desert. Motion is their mantra. Stillness is disaster.

Just a few minutes before two fellow Dakar competitors found Bengaluru-based CS Santosh lying unconscious – with no pulse or heartbeat and his motorcycle on its side a few metres away – he had struck a rock, camouflaged by the sand, at high speed. It was stage four of the 2021 Dakar Rally. The then 37-year-old sustained head trauma and a dislocated right shoulder and was kept in a medically induced coma in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before being flown back to Bengaluru.

Having become the first Indian to finish the Dakar in 2015, 2021 was supposed to be a highlight of the 40-year-old’s career. “It was shaping up to be my best year yet. I’d been training hard, for years, putting in everything I needed to perform at my best. Finally, all that hard work paid off, and I felt ready to hit my goal of being in the top 20 in my field. But, as life would have it, things didn’t go as planned,” reflects Santosh, who, having been on a road to recovery for the past three years, feels he is ready to take on the gruelling race once again.

“The Dakar Rally was more than just a race for me; it was a way to express myself. People have many different ways to express themselves, I find my true expression on a motorcycle. That’s the core reason I’m drawn back to Dakar. Returning to Dakar is not just about the race; it’s about fulfilling a personal vision and continuing a journey that’s deeply meaningful to me. My journey was interrupted in 2021, and my main focus now is to complete it,” he says.