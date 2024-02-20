PSI recruitment scam: Three more held in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Continuing its investigation into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, sleuths attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have made three more arrests, including two government officials. With this, the number of arrests has touched 113.

The sleuths attached to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the CID have arrested the three for allegedly colluding with the prime accused RD Patil. The accused trio used to find out the key answers by sitting in Patil’s farmhouse. The key answers were shared with Patil who would then send them to his candidates using Bluetooth devices. The case against the accused was registered at Ashoknagar police station in Kalaburagi in October 2021.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Thippanna Pyati, first division assistant of Shahabad community health centre, Basavaraj Siddaramappa Jamadar, Hostel Superintendent of Backward Classes Department’s pre-metric hostel in Afzalpur, and Shashidhar Shivasharanappa Jamadaar, a BCom student from Hirapura in Kalaburagi district. Pyati is from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi and Jamadar is from Karekanahalli.

All three accused were absconding for more than two years. The accused who were produced before a local court in Kalaburagi have been remanded in judicial custody.

The role of the three arrested is to find out the key answers to the PSI exam question papers. They were sitting at Patil’s farmhouse in Sonna village of Afzalpur taluk. They were finding out the answers on the Internet and were informing Patil who used to help his candidates with the key answers using Bluetooth devices. Of the two accused, Chandrakant and Basavaraj are alleged to have helped two candidates using Bluetooth devices.

It may be recalled that one ADGP rank officer, a few police officers, including two DySPs, government employees, and some candidates who managed to get selected in the exam through illegal means have been arrested.