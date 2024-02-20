Silver that sizzles

BENGALURU: When model Sakshi Gupta, a regular in the music festival circuit, was planning her outfit for the recently-concluded Echoes of Earth festival in Goa, she wanted a brand new look that she could later repeat with a twist. She stumbled upon an outfit that had a silver coins theme and Gupta knew that was the one.

“This piece immediately caught my eye, and I could visualise the perfect ensemble for an upcoming party or concert,” says Gupta, adding, “This top isn’t just a one-off piece; its versatility makes it a staple in my wardrobe and it can be styled in numerous ways for different occasions. For an urban night out, it can be layered over a basic white top, mirroring the city’s luminescence. At beach parties, pairing it with a bikini adds a fun and flirty twist.”

The silver coin outfit trend has been making waves in the city after Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone was seen in one of the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch in her latest movie Fighter. Amruta Singh, a college student, says, “Since I am a huge fan of Deepika Padukone, I picked the top after I saw her wearing it. I was also going for a beach party, and the look fit into that really well,” says Singh.

Having pieces like this is tricky because these are most likely categorised as single-wear looks. But not for socialite Ila Dorairaj Naidu, who loves a good disco look and easily styled her silver-foiled midi-dress with silver coin work, in two looks for two different evening events. “For one of the events, I went all-out disco with silver stilettos and Rabanne earrings. For the second look, I paired it with a designer hot pink pleated poncho top and completed the look with an heirloom pearl and diamond necklace,” explains Naidu.

HR professional Shalini Parupudi’s way of styling this coin top should be in your lookbook if you are thinking of going to a glam evening. “I am a firm believer in restyling and reusing, so whenever I pick anything, I try to restyle it in many ways. While the silver coin top is quite popular and mostly styled in the Western way, I tried to team it with a saree. It goes well for a cocktail evening. It looks as stylish in the ethnic attire as well,” says Parupudi.