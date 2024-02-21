Awareness fair in Bengaluru for all-round mental wellbeing

BENGALURU: Fairs are normally associated with products, artefacts, culture, and cuisine besides sports, entertainment and bonhomie. But Tuesday’s Santhe (fair) was different and of a unique flavour. ‘Mental Health Santhe 2.0’ organised by the Department of Mental Health Education, NIMHANS, in collaboration with various other departments, private organisations and NGOs working in the field of mental health was indeed a pioneering mega fair and first-of-its-kind.

There were close to 75 stalls that offered valuable insights and resources into mental health. The santhe spoke about how far awareness of mental health has come and the plethora of services being offered to cross sections of society.

The mega fair had various activities such as mindful colouring and origami stores to promote mental well-being along with stalls and exhibitions where comprehensive explanations on mental illness, maternal mental health stigma, suicide prevention, and disorders like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) were provided.

In her inaugural note, NIMHANS director Dr Pratima Murthy said, “The distinctive initiative seeks to narrow the disparity in community mental health needs, promoting greater awareness of accessible services, decreasing stigma, averting suicides, and improving mental health literacy.”

Furthermore, stalls representing various organisations offering online support services, including access to psychiatrists and psychologists, were set up, accompanied by informational boards and bookmarks elucidating topics such as the importance of parenting, destigmatising mental health, managing educational stress, and promoting a healthy lifestyle.