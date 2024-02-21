Bowing to new trends

BENGALURU: Bows have transcended their traditional boundaries, emerging as a versatile and chic fashion statement embraced by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. From being a charming accessory in hairstyles to a sophisticated element in apparel, bows have carved out a unique niche in the fashion world.

Raksha Agarwal, a noted stylist in the city, attributes the bow’s popularity to its versatility and timeless elegance. “The shift to bows in apparel can be driven by a combination of their aesthetic appeal, versatility, timeless elegance, cultural influences, and the cyclical nature of fashion trends. It reflects the industry’s dynamic response to evolving tastes, preferences, and cultural contexts,” says Agarwal.

Pallavi BN (@pal_scrunchiesandbows), an influencer also has a small thriving business of making bow ties and scrunchies. “I really liked scrunchies and bows, and my mother wouldn’t buy any for me from a store I liked, so I just cut a frock and made a bow. Some of my friends asked me to do it for them as well, and that is when I started it as a business. There is a lot of demand for bows, I get 30-50 orders monthly on average which is huge for me as I am the only one managing the business. Colours like black, white, red, and lavender are mostly in demand,” shares the student.

Another stylist coach in the city, Suma, observes that bows have transcended their traditional role as hair accessories, now prominently featured in apparel. “Bows are trending in apparel, especially large bows. Any outfit needs a certain kind of definition, depth, or volume. Designers use different ways to do that. So you can see a lot of big bows this season of the same colour. Say there is a white top and there is a big bow on the waist or the neck. There are also a lot of trending reels showing how to make bows out of your belt,” says Suma.