Bowing to new trends

BENGALURU: Bows have transcended their traditional boundaries, emerging as a versatile and chic fashion statement embraced by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. From being a charming accessory in hairstyles to a sophisticated element in apparel, bows have carved out a unique niche in the fashion world.
Raksha Agarwal, a noted stylist in the city, attributes the bow’s popularity to its versatility and timeless elegance. “The shift to bows in apparel can be driven by a combination of their aesthetic appeal, versatility, timeless elegance, cultural influences, and the cyclical nature of fashion trends. It reflects the industry’s dynamic response to evolving tastes, preferences, and cultural contexts,” says Agarwal.
Pallavi BN (@pal_scrunchiesandbows), an influencer also has a small thriving business of making bow ties and scrunchies. “I really liked scrunchies and bows, and my mother wouldn’t buy any for me from a store I liked, so I just cut a frock and made a bow. Some of my friends asked me to do it for them as well, and that is when I started it as a business. There is a lot of demand for bows, I get 30-50 orders monthly on average which is huge for me as I am the only one managing the business. Colours like black, white, red, and lavender are mostly in demand,” shares the student.
Another stylist coach in the city, Suma, observes that bows have transcended their traditional role as hair accessories, now prominently featured in apparel. “Bows are trending in apparel, especially large bows. Any outfit needs a certain kind of definition, depth, or volume. Designers use different ways to do that. So you can see a lot of big bows this season of the same colour. Say there is a white top and there is a big bow on the waist or the neck. There are also a lot of trending reels showing how to make bows out of your belt,” says Suma.
The bow trend has dominated fashion and beauty fronts, influenced by the coquette aesthetic and celebrity appearances. Spring Couture Week 2024 highlighted this trend, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez donning bows. Style icons like Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also been spotted adorning their hair with elegant bow ties, adding a touch of grace and femininity to their overall look. On the apparel front, stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra have been seen incorporating bows into their outfits, demonstrating how these simple yet impactful additions can transform an ensemble from ordinary to extraordinary.
Meghana M, a fashion stylist and designer, highlights the widespread use of bows in various forms, from accessories and embellishments to being the centrepiece of avant-garde garments. “Just not in apparel or accessories, we can style it in such a way that we can wear them as earrings, wallets, and heels as well,” shares Meghana. Reflecting on the historical context, she notes that bows, which originated between the ’20s and ’40s, were initially unisex but later became associated with women’s fashion. Their return marks a revival of a classic trend, with bows now seen as a timeless element in both men’s and women’s fashion.
Styling tips for incorporating bows into modern attire include using them as statement pieces to enhance simple outfits. “If at all, someone is wearing a simple or plain garment, bows can be used for accessorising. There can be a minimalist white shirt and a heavy embellished bow as an accessory which can work for every look. We could have a reversible bow, where a plain solid colour on one side which can be worn for a cocktail party, and in the evening it could be reversed to a sequin-style bow for a party attire,” she adds.