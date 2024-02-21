Karnataka government declares snake bite a disease

BENGALURU: The state government declared that snake bite is a notifiable disease. This will help the government, especially the health department, know the actual number of snake bite cases. From now, every snake bite case treated at a government or private hospital has to be recorded. Officials said this will also help know the exact number of anti-venom vials needed and the districts that need maximum attention.

Experts said Karnataka is fifth in the country to report a large number of snake bite cases after Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra. It is the first in the country to declare snake bite a notifiable disease.

Last year, the state recorded around 6,500 cases. Officials, however, admitted that around 50% of cases would not have been reported.

As per the state government records, from October 2023 to February 2024, the state reported 2,620 snake bite cases and eight deaths. Government hospitals across the state have a total of 12,922 anti-venom vials. The anti-venoms available can be used for all snake bites, including spectacled cobra, Russell’s viper, saw-scaled vipers and common crate.

Sumanth Bindumadhav, director of wildlife protection, Humane Society International/India, said, “The Karnataka government’s move steps up surveillance at the state level to better inform policy decisions on prevention, treatment and management of snake bites. This could enthus other states to follow suit.”

HSI/India and The Liana Trust have been working with the state forest and health departments for about a year. This will also help in knowing the trend/ seasons when the snake bite cases rise. This will help in better planning for prevention.