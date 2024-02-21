Mysuru Srirangapatna: Beyond the tourist trail

BENGALURU: Most visitors to Mysuru go to the palace, to Chamundi Hills, and then maybe the Brindavan Gardens. But for everything else in the city, they have little interest or time. And they might not even know should they have the interest,” says George Michell, writer-archaeologist and co-author of Mysuru Srirangapatna, (Jaico Publishing House; Rs 599), a new guidebook by the Deccan Heritage Foundation that aims to fill a knowledge gap about the two historical places of enormous importance.

“Mysuru and Srirangaptna are places of enormous historical interest with an architectural legacy, which has not been adequately served by the literature available to people today. And considering how many people visit Mysuru and Srirangapatna, the enormous footfall means that to get a proper professional guide is almost impossible. So this book is an opportunity to fill that gap,” Michell adds.

Co-authored by Malavika Murthy – a conservation architect, Caleb Simmons – faculty director of the Interdisciplinary Studies Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson, and Shivendra Urs, a writer-journalist, and Michell, the book explores the untold and oft-ignored history and architecture of Mysuru and Srirangapatna.

“The rationale is to interest readers in visiting those places and take in the history. This book not only describes all the interesting and lesser-known places, but also has pictures to accompany them. For instance, we have a couple of pictures showing the place of the Wadiyars in the 19th century before it burnt down. One engraving shows Krishna Raja Wadiyar III holding court within the palace,” Michell adds. Featuring maps of the places, the book takes its readers on a tour of different parts of the city, picking up the most important buildings that can be visited. And then it shifts to Srirangapatna and does the same for the forts and the island.