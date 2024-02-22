Five-year-old boy, two others die in separate accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In three separate accidents in the city, three people, including a five-year-old boy, have died since Tuesday.

The five-year-old boy identified as Utharv was returning home with his mother Vasantha from a hospital in Hosakote around 8 pm on Tuesday. Vasantha had gone to hospital as she was ill. While they were returning, an overspeeding bike hit Vasantha and Utharv from behind.

The two fell on the road and the boy came under the wheels of an AP-registered bus. While Utharv died on the spot, his mother’s condition is critical. The bike rider fled after abandoning the bike. The Hosakote traffic police have arrested the bus driver and are on the lookout for the bike rider.

In the second accident, Imanuddin, 20, a resident of Peenya died in a freak accident on Wednesday morning. The victim was going to work when the incident happened. A water tanker toppled near the Peenya II Stage after its driver was unable to control it. The tanker which started skidding on the road fell on the victim and crushed him to death.

In another accident, Ravi Kumar, a native of Chikkaballapura, was killed in a head-on collision between a tractor and a canter on Devanahalli Road on Tuesday. The victim was on the tractor. Eight others who sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.