Student held for claiming to be terrorist in Bengaluru's KIA

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old student who was to fly to Lucknow from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was arrested after he claimed to be a member of a terrorist organisation. The incident happened on Saturday night. He also threatened that the flight would not reach Lucknow.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Kumar Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Singh arrived at KIA to board a flight to Lucknow. After the security check, he even completed the boarding formalities. At the last moment, he refused to fly and voluntarily offloaded from the flight.

The airline staff reported the matter to CISF officials. After Singh was picked up for questioning, he claimed to be from a terror group and even threatened that the flight would not reach Lucknow. The CISF officials then handed him to the police for further questioning.

“Singh is studying in a prestigious institution on the outskirts of the city. He was reportedly upset after his girlfriend broke up with him. Unable to stay in the city with the memories of his girlfriend, he decided to head to his hometown.

However, at the last minute, he changed his mind and wanted to return to the city and continue studying. After he was picked up by the CISF, he claimed to be a terrorist. He then apologised for giving anxious moments and explained the reasons for his last-minute decision to offload,” said an officer part of investigations.

The police are also checking his background to rule out the possibility of his association with any terrorist organisation. The KIA police have registered a case.