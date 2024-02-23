Elderly couple die by suicide in Bengaluru's Banashankari

BENGALURU: An 84-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife died by suicide at their residence in Krishnaiah Layout on the Ittamadu Main Road in Banashankari 3rd stage. The incident came to light on Thursday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Krishna Naidu and Sarojamma. They were staying in a room on the third floor terrace of their own building. Naidu died by suicide by hanging from a window grill using a cloth and his wife hanged herself from the grill of another window with her saree. Their son Ashok Kumar stays on the ground floor with his wife. The couple’s daughter is married and stays separately.

The family are from Andhra Pradesh and have been staying in the city for the past few years. The police have not found any death note in the room.

Around 5.30 am, Ashok’s wife went to the terrace to get water and saw her in-laws hanging from the window grills. She immediately informed her husband who reported it to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple were reportedly depressed due to frequent quarrels with their son. A few days ago, the couple’s daughter had objected to the repeated quarrels and had confronted her brother. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to rule out the possibility of any foul play behind the deaths.

The CK Achukattu police have registered a case.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation -- 04424640050 , Tele Manas -- 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225 521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.