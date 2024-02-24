Bengaluru: Metro service from Majestic to start at 5 am

BENGALURU: With the rising demand from people, especially outstation passengers, for early Namma Metro services, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Friday announced that the first train service from the Majestic Metro Station (Nadaprabu Kempegowda station) will start from 5 am in all directions from February 26.
This service will be available for six days a week, except Sundays. BMRCL release stated, “For the convenience of passengers arriving in early morning hours to Bengaluru city through Indian Railways or intercity buses, Namma Metro is introducing the first train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station from 5 am.”
BMRCL also announced that from February 26, Namma Metro is introducing short-loop train services during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Garudacharpalya Metro Stations. These trains will ply every three minutes from 8.45 am to 10.20 am on the Green Line, on all working days, except Saturday, Sunday and general holidays. “This is aimed to help a large number of commuters bound towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura Metro stations,” the release stated.
Namma Metro and Bangalore Metropolitan Bus Corporation Limited also released a QR code for commuters to scan to know the live locations and routes of Metro feeder buses.