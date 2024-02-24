Bengaluru: Metro service from Majestic to start at 5 am

BENGALURU: With the rising demand from people, especially outstation passengers, for early Namma Metro services, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Friday announced that the first train service from the Majestic Metro Station (Nadaprabu Kempegowda station) will start from 5 am in all directions from February 26.

This service will be available for six days a week, except Sundays. BMRCL release stated, “For the convenience of passengers arriving in early morning hours to Bengaluru city through Indian Railways or intercity buses, Namma Metro is introducing the first train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station from 5 am.”