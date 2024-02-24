Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials booked for causing loss of Rs 11 crore

BENGALURU: The chief accounts officer and financial advisor, officers and staff of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have been booked by the Wilson Garden police for allegedly a causing loss of over Rs 11 crore to the corporation.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramya CK, BMTC security and vigilance officer, an FIR was registered by the Wilson Garden police. Abdul Khuddus, BMTC chief accounts officer and financial advisor, has been named as the first accused.

As per the FIR, the commercial wing of BMTC had to issue an invoice for GST and licence fee to be collected every month from its commercial shops/establishments. But between March 2021 and December 2022, 456 credit notes were issued to the licensees exempting them from paying the fees and related GST to the accounts section from the commercial section. 52 such credit notes were issued without approval and accounts have been manipulated, the FIR stated.