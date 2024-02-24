Sustenance & Ambrosia

BENGALURU: It is refreshing to know that India now rests on top! I was in conversation with a foreigner who heads a top-notch organisation, who admitted that their presence in our country was to tap our talent pool. In fact our innovativeness, ambition and ability to think out of the box were a major draw. But, doing things via ‘Indian-standard-time’ really got their goat. We are a habitually late people, and quite unapologetic about it. Well! We can’t be perfect now can we?

Our ‘imperfections’ make a massive ‘people-heavy’ country like ours work. We make it up with a generosity of spirit, and a certain joie-de-vivre that cannot be denied. All the brown-sahibs’ in the audience may beg to differ, but ask the majority of our kids who don’t want to leave. Unlike the exodus of the educated youth that wanted to leave for greener pastures in the early eighties, very few of them want to do that now. It’s a good feeling for an army-brat like myself. Ultimately the ‘India’ that my parents and many like them fought for, is ultimately becoming a reality. Why even our self-serving ‘men-in-white’ here are as bad as the ‘men-in-white’ anywhere in the world! Viva equality!

Take Indian food for example. It is the number one ‘fave’ food in the world. Even the bastardised ‘chicken-tikka-masala’ has metamorphosed into a self-respecting chicken-dish! My POV is that there is no other food so rich in complexities and as diverse as Indian food. An Indian chef will easily whip up an oglio-olio, but get a foreign chef to make a dosa or a ‘baigan bharta’ and he/she will sweat tears!

Being a sub-continent, we had curious wayfarers nudge our coast-lines over centuries bringing their expertise, spices and way of life with them and enriching our country with diversity and inclusiveness. How deftly we use fruits, veggies and condiments from the different regions in our country are an art in itself.