Viewing the silver lining from the silver screen

BENGALURU: A known face, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya suddenly hit a different level of popularity with her character Helena in the movie Jawan. However, that didn’t stop her from coming back to her first love – music. Bhattacharya’s song Kaash is everything about hope during the darkest of times.

The singer-actor reveals it’s a sad song in disguise. “It’s actually supposed to be a sad melody but I wanted this juxtaposition where the song sounds happy and hopeful. I was actually talking about a quarter-life crisis that I was going through. And basically, I was on my roof, looking at kites flying in the sky in the backdrop of a beautiful purplish-pink sunset. I felt so happy and free,” says Bhattacharya.

Kaash is about reminding oneself of the joy of little things, and Bhattacharya can go on with the list of things that she doesn’t take for granted. “I love watching the sunset, and Kaash revolves around it. Nature, in general, is literally everything that surrounds us. But it’s about noticing it. A cup of tea in hand, a homemade meal, and a good night’s sleep. These are just priceless,” she says.