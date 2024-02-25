Bengaluru: IISc Open Day wows science, tech fanatics

BENGALURU : Large crowds of science and technology enthusiasts and school students flocked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Open Day 2024 to witness the marvels of chemicals and the wonders of technology on Saturday. Hundreds of students from various departments showcased their research projects, and over 40 departments displayed their research and experiments. Research projects like photo-detector laser security system and drone-based projects garnered public attention. The event was a space for participants to explore experimental demos, participate in quiz contests, engage in scientific competitions, and explore exhibitions at the Institution.

The ‘Photo-detector Laser Security System,’ with its innovative demonstration attracted bustling groups of students. The setup, featuring a laser system designed for outdoor home security, intrigued visitors with its ability to track visitors and their duration of stay. Adding a unique twist, chocolates served as a clever entry point, inviting children to interact by touching key spots on the security system. This interactive approach effectively illustrated how the system detects movement with distinct detecting sounds. The project was developed by Sadanand who is pursuing a PhD in Materials Research Centre at the institution.