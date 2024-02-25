Bengaluru: IISc Open Day wows science, tech fanatics

BENGALURU : Large crowds of science and technology enthusiasts and school students flocked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Open Day 2024 to witness the marvels of chemicals and the wonders of technology on Saturday. Hundreds of students from various departments showcased their research projects, and over 40 departments displayed their research and experiments. Research projects like photo-detector laser security system and drone-based projects garnered public attention. The event was a space for participants to explore experimental demos, participate in quiz contests, engage in scientific competitions, and explore exhibitions at the Institution.
The ‘Photo-detector Laser Security System,’ with its innovative demonstration attracted bustling groups of students. The setup, featuring a laser system designed for outdoor home security, intrigued visitors with its ability to track visitors and their duration of stay. Adding a unique twist, chocolates served as a clever entry point, inviting children to interact by touching key spots on the security system. This interactive approach effectively illustrated how the system detects movement with distinct detecting sounds. The project was developed by Sadanand who is pursuing a PhD in Materials Research Centre at the institution.
The Open Day also featured drone experiments by the Department of Aerospace Engineering where the department highlighted Ubix Automatica as a standout project. This drone initiative focused on crowd management among airborne drones and on the ground by identifying vehicles and forecasting their movements.
An agricultural drone project showcased precision-oriented applications for plantations like coffee and tea. With a range extending up to 500 metres, the drone features powerful equipments and intelligent solutions. This initiative aims to equip agricultural operators with convenient and efficient tools. A redesigned solid rocket booster featuring an altered nozzle shape, enhancing fuel delivery to achieve greater reach and increased thrust was displayed by SpaceFields. The solid rocket propulsion system is aimed at aerospace defense and space transportation with suborbital, orbital, and tactical applications, along with Pyro systems integration.