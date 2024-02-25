Bengaluru: Two from Bengal attacked, robbed by gang in Varthur

BENGALURU : A 22-year-old labour contractor and his friend from West Bengal were attacked and robbed by a gang of nine unidentified miscreants in the Varthur area, recently.

The victims are Buddadeb Sardar, 22, and his friend Sujith Sardar, 20, both hailing from Nadia district in West Bengal.

The victims were returning home in the night when the accused on three two-wheelers came from behind and stopped them. The gang surrounded them and demanded money. When the duo refused, the accused attacked them with blunt weapons and also dragged them on the road for some distance. After robbing the two of their cash and mobile phones, the accused escaped. The victims sustained abrasions all over their bodies as they were dragged on the tar road. The Varthur police have registered a case.

Buddadeb and Sujith came to Bengaluru two months back and were staying in Siddapura. The incident happened between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm near Vibgyor School in Thubarahalli. Passersby, who witnessed the robbery, are said to have run away from the spot without helping the victims.

“We were returning to our room on a cycle after work. The accused who came on three two-wheelers and an auto, stopped us and demanded money. After we refused to give, they attacked us with wooden logs. When we fell on the road, they started dragging us. They then took two mobile phones from us along with Rs 1,000 cash and escaped,” Buddadeb told TNSE.

“When we were being attacked, those staying there and passersby started running fearing that they would also be robbed. The accused were speaking in Kannada and we have not seen them before. We were unable to note down the vehicle numbers. We were hospitalised for a day and are still under treatment,” Buddadeb added.

The Varthur police have registered a case of causing hurt in committing robbery (IPC 394) against the accused.

“We have managed to get pictures of suspects from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The victims are not identifying any of the suspects. After the robbery, the victims went to a hospital for treatment. The hospital, after registering a medico-legal case, informed us. We have recorded the statements of the victims. The accused are yet to be arrested,” said the police.