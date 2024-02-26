100 potholes! Motorists rue condition of Kanteerava Studio Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Residents of areas in and around Jalahalli claim that there are close to 100 potholes on Kanteerava Studio Road, a 1.2 km stretch road, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians.

According to Anil Kumar, a resident, the road is also dusty owing to the potholes. “During peak hours, the road is dusty… motorists find it difficult to drive navigating the potholes. I have raised several complaints with the officials concerned, but the condition of the road remains the same,” Anil Kumar, a retired engineer, rues.

Kanteerava Studio Road connects the busy Tumakuru Road to RMC Yard, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalaxmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Laggere, Rajgopala Nagar, and Peenya II Stage.

Accepting the presence of potholes and complaints from the residents, a senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer says that the civic body is planning to white-top the roads in the locality, and the potholes are frequently covered. “However, for the last few weeks, this has not happened as BBMP Traffic Engineering Cell has not released any wet or hot bitumen mix to fix the roads,” the engineer said.

A senior BBMP official said that as the palike is taking up white-topping work, the officials at the Traffic Engineering Cell have been told not to manufacture wet and hot mix in large quantities as it will be a waste of money.

BS Prahallad, Engineer-In-Chief, BBMP said, “What residents are saying about the stretch is true. It is not just about potholes… there is no well-tarred road. This is because of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). They dug up the road for pipework and did not restore the road. The road always sinks, and as a result, the condition of the road has become bad. Now, BBMP will white-top the 1.2 km stretch. The work will begin from the first week of March and will be completed at the earliest,” said Prahallad.