Wipro earthian Awards 2023 presented

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited on Saturday held the 13th edition of Wipro earthian Awards for the year 2023. The awards are a culmination of an annual programme aimed at fostering integrated sustainability education and acknowledging Indian schools and colleges that actively promote sustainable action and thinking.

Wipro earthian, a sustainability education programme for schools and colleges, received over 1,200 project submissions, of which 22 winning and 18 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The teams from the winning schools demonstrated a deep understanding of biodiversity, waste and water.

The event was held at Wipro Limited, Sarjapur Road campus. This year, the Wipro earthian in partnership with IIT Madras, launched the ‘Ideas to Impact’ challenge for college students in October 2023. It received more than 1,000 entries, of which 20 teams were shortlisted for the next round.

The contest offers comprehensive training, mentorship support and a prototype development fund of up to Rs 50,000 for the top 20 teams. The top teams will be selected for their most innovative ideas around the themes--air, water, energy, soil and material. The winning teams will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000 and earn a direct entry to the interview round of Carbon Zero Challenge 5.0 – the all-India eco-innovation and entrepreneurship contest initiated by IIT Madras.