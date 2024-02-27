Bengaluru: REVA varsity to host Vishwa Samvada 2024

BENGALURU: The REVA University is set to host Vishwa Samvada 2024, the India-Russia Track II Dialogue, in association with IMEMO on February 27-28 on its premises.

The REVA University Vishwa Samvada 2024 event is a collaborative effort between REVA University and the Russian think tank, Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), to foster dialogue with Indian counterparts.

Covering a wide range of topics such as the transition of the world order from the Unipolar Moment to a Polycentric System, transforming global logistical infrastructure, and challenges for Eurasian security and connectivity, the event offers a blend of talks, debates, and discussions aimed at enhancing and fortifying the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Indian delegates, including Prof Madhav Das Nalapat, Vice Chair of the Manipal Advanced Research Group and Member of the REVA University Advisory Board, along with Russian delegates like Dr Feodor Voitolovsky, Director of the Primakov Institute for World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO), will partake in the two-day event.