In 10 years, PM failed to keep up Rs 2 crore jobs a yr’ promise: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the PM failed to keep his assurance of creating two crore jobs every year. “In 10 years, 20 crore jobs should have been created by the Prime Minister. However, on the contrary, unemployment rate has gone up from 2.1 per cent in 2014, to 8.4 per cent in 2024,” the CM stated.

Inaugurating the ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’, Siddaramaiah said youths will lose their precious years if they are not provided with employment at the right time. He added that along with the existing Government Tool Room and Training Centre, new ones will be opened.

Over 95,000 aspirants registered for jobs at the two-day mela organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood at Palace Grounds, here on Monday. Thousands of job aspirants arrived in Bengaluru from across the state to take part in the mela. Those who could not register online were given an option to register offline at the venue. In all, 80,000 had registered online, with the rest doing so at the venue. Some companies conducted interviews on the spot and provided offer letters to the candidates, while others were filtered to be screened for further levels, before being offered the job.