In 10 years, PM failed to keep up Rs 2 crore jobs a yr’ promise: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the PM failed to keep his assurance of creating two crore jobs every year. “In 10 years, 20 crore jobs should have been created by the Prime Minister. However, on the contrary, unemployment rate has gone up from 2.1 per cent in 2014, to 8.4 per cent in 2024,” the CM stated.
Inaugurating the ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’, Siddaramaiah said youths will lose their precious years if they are not provided with employment at the right time. He added that along with the existing Government Tool Room and Training Centre, new ones will be opened.
Over 95,000 aspirants registered for jobs at the two-day mela organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood at Palace Grounds, here on Monday. Thousands of job aspirants arrived in Bengaluru from across the state to take part in the mela. Those who could not register online were given an option to register offline at the venue. In all, 80,000 had registered online, with the rest doing so at the venue. Some companies conducted interviews on the spot and provided offer letters to the candidates, while others were filtered to be screened for further levels, before being offered the job.
“Every year, the Karnataka government will conduct regional job melas across the state at districts like Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and others. Our aim is to provide jobs to all the youths, who are the future of our nation. Along with education, we are imparting employable skills to the youths to fetch jobs,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that there are over 1 lakh job vacancies posted by over 600 companies that are taking part in the job mela.
Minister of Skill Development and Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said there are jobs for every aspirant, right from SSLC up to post-graduation at the fair, and that based on the qualification, aspirants can choose five companies. He claimed that this is the first time in the country that a mega job mela of this magnitude is being organised by a government, with a participation of over 75,000 aspirants.
“The data of every applicant will be available with us and we will strive to provide jobs to all of them. Our government is with the youth,” Patil said.