Kannada board: BBMP notice to traders

BENGALURU: The BBMP health department, which is the implementing authority of 60 per cent Kannada display on sign boards, has sent notice to over 50,000 traders and shops.

According to officials, by deploying health inspectors, marshals and continued inspection, the order was implemented in over 40,000 shops and establishments and there is a pendency of 3,616 cases. The authorities have set February 28 as the last date for implementation, failing which the BBMP can suspend the trade licence and impose a penalty.

According to Syed Sirajuddin Madani, Chief Health Officer, BBMP health department, the Palike reported about 50,220 violations and has issued notices for implementation of the order in 50,216 cases. So far, 46,600 shops and traders have implemented the order issued by both the Government of Karnataka, as well as the BBMP. The zonal-level officials have been instructed to take necessary steps for non-implementation of 60 per cent of display of Kannada in the signboard,” said Madani.