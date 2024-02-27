Viral video of UK First Lady Akshata Murty during Bengaluru visit triggers security concerns

BENGALURU: Akshata Murty, wife of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was recently spotted browsing books at a book fair with her children and parents, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and eminent writer-philanthropist Sudha Murty, near Raghavendra Mutt in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, in a viral video that garnered praise for her simplicity.

However, concerns about security have been raised, given her status as Britain's first lady. Yet the city police have reiterated that security arrangements can only be made based on directives from the government.

The video showing the family browsing books was posted on Monday, but it is not known when that outing happened. It received over 7,000 views, but also prompted concerns about security as Akshata is now a VVIP.

One of the users on X questioned, “Who will provide security—India or the UK. Since it is her personal visit, India cannot offer security, and the UK typically does not prioritize security for such visits.”