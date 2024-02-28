Apple Vision Pro sparks VR revolution: The end of phones as we know them?

Every mobile phone today looks the same – a giant rectangle that fits uncomfortably in your pocket. I miss old-world mobile phones that came in different shapes and sizes. And also their own unique problems. I once used a phone whose backspace had stopped working. Which made me Bheeshma Pitamaha, because there was no backtracking – every message I sent was the final word! And then there was the beautiful tradition of missed calls.

Sometimes, a missed call was a frantic plea to call back. On some days, a missed call was a request to recharge your phone. Or simply a gentle way of telling someone you were missing them. Today, a missed call is a dreadful reminder that you have to call back someone. A missed call appears like a red boil on your otherwise blue-green screen – causing anxiety and overthinking.

Which is why I cannot wait for VR headsets to take over the world. The headsets will finally blur the lines between business and pleasure. In our parents’ time, work belonged to the office. The pandemic brought work into our homes. In a few years, our offices will be in our heads. Bosses and nosy colleagues will not be able to peep into your screen to check on you. All those books on body language and confidence will be redundant – a veritable death of the extrovert. Travel influencers will become obsolete.

Humans will go on to have larger thumbs in a million years because of constantly swiping on stupid videos. While I am extremely receptive of such technological leaps, the truth is that it is still a (virtual) dream for me to afford them at the moment. So, like any self-respecting individual, all I have to do is wait for a Chinese company to come up with a cheap knock-off!

(The writer’s views are his own)