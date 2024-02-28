Bengaluru: BBMP registers FIR for cutting trees without permission

The activists also alleged that the tech park had allegedly encroached the footpath area, and erected tin sheets. However, the forest cell official said that they are only concerned with the cutting of trees.

Activist Sandeep Anirudhan said that the tin sheets were put up a month in advance to mask cutting the trees. The BBMP did not take any action regarding the encroachment on the footpath. “There’s no way the tech park owner could have got permission to cut trees on a footpath. Legally, only the forest department can cut trees on the footpath. We spoke to the forest department officials, they say they have not cut any of the trees. We have come to accept that there is general lawlessness, but harming trees like this when we are facing environmental crisis shows how insensitive we humans have become,” he added.

In another case, residents of Doddakallsadra expressed concern over BWSSB pipeline work under its 110 village development component in BBMP limits, as the line passes the Doddakallsandra lake. The residents say, there are seven trees that have come in the way of the project. These trees enrich biodiversity and may be cut down for the project.