Big Deal: Bengaluru herbalist wins Rs 1 crore deal on Shark Tank for Vegan Nutrition brand Cosmix

BENGALURU: With the rising trend of vegan health consciousness, entrepreneur Vibha Harish, 28, a herbalist by profession took her four-year-old brand Cosmix, a plant-based nutrition brand to Shark Tank Season 3 and returned with an offer of Rs 1 crore for 1 per cent equity with the condition of 1 per cent royalty till the Rs 1 crore is recouped.

The winning offer came from Namita Thapar, CEO of a multinational pharmaceutical company after a battle with Peyush Bansal who wanted the D2C company to focus more on the technological aspects.

“We had an audition round in Bengaluru and then we travelled to Mumbai. We were a bit nervous pitching in front of the Sharks. They were very intimidating at first but we got to learn a lot in the process. Being South Indian, I’m not so comfortable with Hindi, but it was fun,” shares Harish, who was accompanied by her husband and co-founder Soorya Jagdish.

Harish’s journey started with a personal health challenge. Diagnosed with PCOS at 16, she delved into understanding the importance of good nutrition and exercise.