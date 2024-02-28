BTech student kills aunt in Bengaluru, burns body

BENGALURU: Electronics City police arrested a 20-year-old BTech student who killed his 37-year-old aunt and burnt her body. The woman was reported missing on February 12, and a week later, police discovered her charred skull and bones near S Bingipura village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Police said the incident was brought to their attention when Sukanya’s husband filed a missing person complaint. Subsequently, with CCTV footage and technological aid, police traced her whereabouts to Bannerghatta, where she had been with the accused, Jaswanth.
Jaswanth, who is Sukanya’s relative, grew up in the same household as Sukanya, in Doddakammanahalli near Electronics City. It led her to trust him without hesitation when he offered to drive her out in his car on February 12. Jaswanth had previously asked Sukanya for money, stating that he was in urgent need, but she had declined, saying she could not give money as she was not aware of his needs, police said.
Following this, Jaswanth orchestrated her murder to rob and pawn her gold to settle his needs. He drove Sukanya to a remote area near Bannerghatta in his car and strangled her before setting her body on fire, using petrol that he had got from Hosur, police added.
During the investigation, Jaswanth admitted to his role in the crime. Electronics City police have registered a case.