BTech student kills aunt in Bengaluru, burns body

Jaswanth, who is Sukanya’s relative, grew up in the same household as Sukanya, in Doddakammanahalli near Electronics City. It led her to trust him without hesitation when he offered to drive her out in his car on February 12. Jaswanth had previously asked Sukanya for money, stating that he was in urgent need, but she had declined, saying she could not give money as she was not aware of his needs, police said.

Following this, Jaswanth orchestrated her murder to rob and pawn her gold to settle his needs. He drove Sukanya to a remote area near Bannerghatta in his car and strangled her before setting her body on fire, using petrol that he had got from Hosur, police added.

During the investigation, Jaswanth admitted to his role in the crime. Electronics City police have registered a case.