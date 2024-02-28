Central Crime Branch nabs four in Bengaluru, seizes drugs worth Rs 2.35 crore

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police carried out a massive operation, leading to the arrest of four men, including an international drug peddler. Drugs worth Rs 2.35 crore were seized during the operation, which targeted multiple drug trafficking networks across three separate cases. The arrested individuals include suspects from Nigeria and Ghana.

Among the arrested is a 30-year-old ophthalmologist from Bengaluru from whom 42 grams of hydro ganja valued at Rs 3 lakh has been confiscated. He had allegedly procured the contraband from the Netherlands through an international courier service. Acting on a tip-off, a CCB squad conducted a raid at an apartment in Yeshwantpur on February 24 and apprehended Dr Nikhil Gopalkrishan.