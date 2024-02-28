Health Commissioner suspends six med staff after fatal surgical negligence in Pavagada Hospital

BENGALURU: Following the death of three women who died after post-surgery complications due to medical’s negligence at Pavagada taluk government hospital in Tumakuru district, Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended anesthesiologist Dr Namrata, Government Maternity hospital, Pavagada, with immediate effect.

He also suspended nurses Nagaratnamma K and Marakka B, and dismissed Dr Pooja, obstetrician and gynaecologist, nurse Padmavathi, and operation theatre technician Kiran, who were contractual staff under National Health Mission (NHM).

In the order, Health Commissioner Randeep said that on February 22, seven women got admitted for surgery at the Pavagada government hospital.