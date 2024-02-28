Health Commissioner suspends six med staff after fatal surgical negligence in Pavagada Hospital

BENGALURU: Following the death of three women who died after post-surgery complications due to medical’s negligence at Pavagada taluk government hospital in Tumakuru district, Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended anesthesiologist Dr Namrata, Government Maternity hospital, Pavagada, with immediate effect.
He also suspended nurses Nagaratnamma K and Marakka B, and dismissed Dr Pooja, obstetrician and gynaecologist, nurse Padmavathi, and operation theatre technician Kiran, who were contractual staff under National Health Mission (NHM).
In the order, Health Commissioner Randeep said that on February 22, seven women got admitted for surgery at the Pavagada government hospital.
“Surgeries were conducted for four women one after the other, without following any standard operating procedures. Patient safety measures were not followed and no measures were taken to prevent infections. This led to the death of three women.”
Based on the preliminary investigation report, which revealed that the deaths were due to negligence and dereliction of duty by Dr Namrata and others on call, they were all suspended with immediate effect.
The health commissioner said that as per the report, there were signs of spreading infection and it was apparent that there was a lapse in the surgical procedure. He added that this type of infection spreads when the OT is not fumigated, and the equipments is not autoclaved. The commissioner ordered a detailed investigation into the incident under a three-member team led by Dr Puspalatha, Director, of Health and Family Services.