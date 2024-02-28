Revival of a classic: 'Ghatashraddha' to undergo restoration by Scorsese and Lucas foundations

BENGALURU: Renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha (1977) is going to be restored. The initiative was taken by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in collaboration with the foundations run by Martin Scorsese (The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project) and George Lucas (Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation). The idea is to restore the film in time for its 50th anniversary from the original camera negatives preserved at the National Film Archive of India.

Kasaravalli is grateful to these legendary filmmakers for picking his film. “I was told about it a few days ago. I was in contact with Shivendra Singh (director of Film Heritage Foundation). It was his initiative because he liked the film so much that he thought they needed to restore the film.