‘State’s doctor-patient ratio better than WHO recommendation’: NMC chairman

BENGALURU: At least 50 per cent of the population will get national health insurance in the coming years and all the hospitals should use this opportunity to improve their services, said the Chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr BN Gangadhar, while speaking at the 26th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), on Tuesday.

He added that Karnataka has reached the doctor to patient ratio of 2 : 1,000 which surpasses the WHO’s recommendation of one doctor per thousand population. “However this is not enough, as developed countries have a ratio of 3 : 1000 and our patients should not fall back on receiving optimum treatment. We need more human resource,” he said.

He further said that in the last 10 years NMC has aided in doubling the number of MBBS and PG courses. Speaking about integrative medicine, he said it will be the future of healthcare and the medical infrastructure is shifting towards it.