BBMP budget 2024-25: How Municipal Corporation plans to improve Brand Bengaluru image

To ensure there is no effect on the development and finances of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, finance, Shivanand H Kalakeri, along with BBMP Chief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh released the BBMP budget of a size of Rs 12,369.46 crore.

BBMP said that it is a surplus of Rs 2.17 crore, with the aim to improve the Brand Bengaluru image.

The budget for this fiscal is Rs 484 crore more than that of last year.

In the year 2023-24, the BBMP had presented a budget of Rs 11,163 crore and the state budget revised it to Rs 11,885 crore.

Just like the state budget, BBMP in its budget has announced to make tunnel roads. However, two are proposed and a budget of Rs 200 crore has been set aside in the budget.

Against the rising opposition from citizens over revised property tax, BBMP in the budget said, the revised property tax collection based on guidance value will come into effect from April 1, 2024. The guidance value will be based on six categories instead of 17.

The budget also said to make Bengaluru a clean city, lands of 50-100 acres will be acquired, in all four directions and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for it, apart from the announcement of the state government in the budget.

Further to make the city more attractive BBMP allocated Rs 100 crore to put up colourful lights on flyovers, underbridges, junctions and parks.

The BBMP officials in the budget said parks and layouts plan will be set up and community participation will be encouraged for lake development. The corporation also announced setting up three new scientific animal birth control centres in the city, two modern slaughterhouses and four rendering plants to handle animal waste.

The BBMP announced the formation of 50 Indira Canteens in the city, to serve breakfast, lunch and snacks to citizens at subsidised rates.

The BBMP budget also allocated Rs 173 crore for 41 new schools and for the renovation of existing ones.

The corporation announced the setting up of night shelters for transgenders along with the renovation of existing 48 night shelter homes.

Addressing the healthcare needs of citizens, BBMP launched a new initiative- Manobimba, to be taken up to respond to growing brain health concerns. This will be a YouTube channel and will have six interactive platforms. It also announced the setting up of daycare centre for specially-abled children with a grant of Rs one crore.

The corporation also announced that it has proposed before the central government to set up a national disaster mitigation fund.