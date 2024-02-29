Bitcoin scam: Accused DySP rams his car into cops’ bike

BENGALURU: In a bid to escape from sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the bitcoin scam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Sridhar K Pujar allegedly rammed his car into a bike on which two police staffers had come to pick him up, and sped away.

The incident took place near Coffee Board Junction on Ambedkar Veedhi, around 1pm Tuesday. An accused in the case, the DySP attached to the Internal Security Division (ISD), was denied anticipatory bail recently.

Bhaskar, assistant sub-inspector on deputation to CID, and Anil Kumar G, detective police inspector with CID, were tasked with tracing Pujar and producing him before the investigation officer.

The duo received credible information that Pujar was near Government Science College, close to the City Civil and Sessions Court. Immediately, the officers on the bike approached Pujar, who was seated in his car with his advocate.

Inspector Anil approached Pujar and told him that he needed to accompany them for investigation, following which Pujar responded with foul language and began driving the vehicle, the complaint filed by Bhaskar stated. As Pujar started the car, it grazed Bhaskar’s bike, causing him to lose balance.

Pujar then briefly paused so his advocate could exit the car, then sped away. Police officials chased Pujar until they reached Coffee Board Junction, where the latter halted at a traffic signal. Anil and Bhaskar approached him once again and requested him to cooperate. In response, Pujar threatened them and moved his car, even as Bhaskar was speaking through the car window, leaving him injured, and sped away, the complaint mentioned.

Following the incident, police registered a fresh case against the DySP under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult).