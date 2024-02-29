PFI raised Rs 9 crore, trained youth for terror activities: NIA to court

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) disclosed that accused office-bearers and members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) raised Rs 9.10 crore from unknown sources between 2011 and 2022 to train its cadres to indulge in unlawful activities.

More than half of the amount was deposited through cash in small tranches of Rs 50,000 each and there was no audit on these transactions.

Objecting to the bail applications filed by seven accused before the NIA Special Court in the city, NIA stated that they held various conspiracy meetings, recruited youth to commit terrorist acts, raised funds and imparted training on how to use weapons at Freedom Educational and Charitable Trust at Mittur of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The meetings were to strengthen PFI to commit terror acts against Hindu leaders. PFI intended to make India an Islamic republic by 2047 just like how it was when ruled by Islamic rulers. Members were told that RSS and Hindu leaders were their enemies and the country was under the rule of Hindus after Independence and Hindu-favouring governments brought laws like CAA, NRC to cause hindrance to Muslims, it stated.

The statements of protected witnesses and evidence, placed by NIA, stated that a preliminary session of two-three months was conducted for the youth at Mittur to show that RSS and Sangh Parivar were their main enemies. Later, on the pretext of conducting a Yoga session, they were trained in using machetes and swords.

One Sharief Kodaje and Abdul Khader Puttur told the participants to retaliate by brutally murdering Hindu leaders if PFI leaders and members were attacked.

The trained youth were divided into two teams - the PFI Service/Special team and the Bodyguard team. Physically well-built youth were chosen for the service team and they were given special training in using weapons by persons from Kerala. The bodyguard team was used to escort PFI leaders. A wing within the service team was allegedly tasked with tracking Hindu activists. It was asked to photograph and videograph the programmes of such activists and send it to the service team head Mohammed Sharief Kodaje and Ayub Agnadi.

Service team members were instructed to stock weapons in houses and mosques and to revolt against the country whenever PFI leaders gave a call. Abdul Khader Puttur was allegedly taking care of the youth coming for training, while Kodaje and Bajpe used to supply knives, iron rods and swords required for the training. As part of the conspiracy, Rudresh of Shivajinagar, Harsha of Shivamogga, Praveen Nettaru, Prashanth Poojari of Mangaluru and Raju of Mysuru and others were eliminated, besides creating riots in Chamarajpet, KG Halli-DJ Halli and Hubballi-Dharwad, the NIA told the court.

The bail petitions were filed by PFI state president Naseer Pasha, General Secretary Ayub K Agnadi, Secretary P Abdul Khadar, PFI committee member AK Ashraf, PFI Davanagere district president Shahid Khan, Sheikh Ezaz Ali and Mohammad Tapseer. Judge Gangadhara CM said there is a bar under Section 43D(5) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to grant bail.