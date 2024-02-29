Sanctions have positive effect on Russia: Strategist

BENGALURU: A strong India-Russia relationship is good for global stability in the world order, which is shifting rapidly from bipolar to multilateral and polycentric, said Dr Feodor Voitolovsky, director, Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), Russia. He was speaking on ‘Russia and India in the Changing World Order - Track II Dialogue’ during the inauguration of REVA Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics & International Studies, REVA University.

Voitolovsky said the two countries have “strong interests in a very balanced polycentric, multilateral system in which they can play a significant role. Our countries do not have any contradictory visions of international systems and do not have contradictory interests. This is the best driver for our efforts to build a polycentric world order. There will never again be a bipolar world order, whether it is China or the United States”, when asked by TNIE regarding the transition in geopolitics and the world order.

Asked about the time line of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, its impact on the world economy and sanctions on Russia, Voitolovsky said the impact of sanctions is having more “psychological effect than economic” and gave the example of soaring Russian trade with India. “In 2023, India-Russia trade had mounted to $65 billion. It’s a fantastic figure considering that earlier, it was around $8 billion.

The decision of Prime Minister Modi to continue and develop trade relations with Russia was rational and in India’s interest. The sanctions have a positive effect on Russia. The limitation on trade with the European Union has driven Russia actively to work with the Asian market and India, which is a permanently growing market. I see a growing demand for Indian goods and services in Russian markets in the last two years. The next step is investment cooperation,” he added.