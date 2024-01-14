'AI will monitor traffic violations': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar 

BENGALURU: To improve traffic monitoring and curb violations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to oversee traffic-related offences. “Over 6,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the past three years. But the focus should be on the alarming rate of accidents involving two-wheelers. It is important that two-wheeler riders wear helmets without fail,” he said during a National Road Safety Month programme held at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.