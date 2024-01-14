Bengaluru City gets intelligent traffic system for safe mobility

The Dashboard analytics analyse and quantify traffic volume, congestion length and vehicle count, facilitating data-driven decisions for traffic management. Through the BOT service, field incidents from authorised sources are reported, ensuring that relevant information is shared with map services, offering real-time updates to the public. It also maintains a record of significant city events, providing a spatial overview of the traffic situation to enhance response management and aid in resource allocation and planning alternative measures. The Traffic Management Centre (TMC) would centrally monitor these events, ensuring timely dissemination of information for prompt action.