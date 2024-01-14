Diamonds worth Rs 7 crore seized at Kempegowda International Airport

The two men from Chikkaballapur in their mid-30s deal with petty gemstones. They were handed over the diamonds at Mumbai airport to be taken to Dubai. The DRI, on credible information, intercepted them at KIA on January 10 when they were about to board the Indigo flight to Dubai. “Search of their check-in baggage resulted in the recovery of natural and lab-grown diamonds weighing 8,053 carats valued at Rs 7.77 crore and assorted foreign currency worth Rs 4.62 lakh,” sources said.