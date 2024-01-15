Sankranti Delights

Harvest Splendour
Savour the diverse culinary traditions of Sankranti, with regional specialities like aloo gadde fry palya, nuggekai and badaneykyi sambar, white pumpkin majjige huli, paired with sweets and accompaniments for an authentic culinary experience.
When: Jan 15, 3.30pm
Where: Nandhini Deluxe, Koramangala
Details: 9742274045
Sankranti Scoops
Celebrate Makar Sankranti with an exclusive tilgul flavour – a blend of peanuts, cashews, sesame seeds, jaggery, and cardamom power.
When: Till January 30
Where: All Natural Ice Cream Outlets
Flavour Fusion
The kadubu lassi is a blend of the classic dessert kadubu and
creamy lassi. Each sip is a toast to the cultural heritage of South India and is filled with bursts of flavours from the harvest season.
When: Jan 15
Where: Geist Brewing
Co., Rajajinagar
Details: 88677 07102
Heritage on A Plate
Join Khandani Rajdhani for the Utsav Food Festival, and savour the Utsav Thali with winter specialities like undhiyu. Indulge in jalebi fafda, til laddoo, and classic gajar ka halwa, for a unique and indulgent experience.
When: Till Jan 18
Where: All outlets of Khandani Rajdhani
Harvest Feast
This harvest season, immerse yourself in a 20-dish spread crafted with love and served on a classic banana leaf, showcasing the glory of South Indian cuisine.
When: Jan 15, 1pm
Where: JustBe by Nidhi Nahata, Sadashivnagar
Details: 8884163061
doughnut Bliss
Indulge in the joy of Sankranti with delicious doughnuts in a delightful fusion of traditional festivities and modern indulgence.
When: Jan 15
Where: All outlets of
Mad Over Donuts