Sankranti Delights

Flavour Fusion

The kadubu lassi is a blend of the classic dessert kadubu and

creamy lassi. Each sip is a toast to the cultural heritage of South India and is filled with bursts of flavours from the harvest season.

When: Jan 15

Where: Geist Brewing

Co., Rajajinagar

Details: 88677 07102

Heritage on A Plate

Join Khandani Rajdhani for the Utsav Food Festival, and savour the Utsav Thali with winter specialities like undhiyu. Indulge in jalebi fafda, til laddoo, and classic gajar ka halwa, for a unique and indulgent experience.

When: Till Jan 18

Where: All outlets of Khandani Rajdhani

Harvest Feast

This harvest season, immerse yourself in a 20-dish spread crafted with love and served on a classic banana leaf, showcasing the glory of South Indian cuisine.

When: Jan 15, 1pm

Where: JustBe by Nidhi Nahata, Sadashivnagar

Details: 8884163061

doughnut Bliss

Indulge in the joy of Sankranti with delicious doughnuts in a delightful fusion of traditional festivities and modern indulgence.

When: Jan 15

Where: All outlets of

Mad Over Donuts