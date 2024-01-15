Twists and turns

It was only a few days ago that people were talking about year-end celebrations and now we are ready for the first festival of the year. In South India, as we gear up to celebrate the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti, in the Northeastern state of Assam, prep is in full swing for Bihu. Probably one of the reasons why India is considered the most colourful and diverse countries.

When we speak about Bihu, it is impossible to miss the Assamese women in their traditional attire, Mekhela-Chador. While the attire is classic, it did not stop creative minds from adding a bit of modern touch to it. Fashion designer Rinimaa Borah, who originally hails from Assam but currently lives in Bengaluru, says she will wear a salwar made of a Mekhela-Chador. “The Mekhela-Chador looks like a saree but it’s two-piece. Many modern women are trying to make churidars from the traditional garment. I might team it with some Assamese jewellery to complete the look,” says Borah, adding, “In these modern attempts, the fabric remains the same. We are making it out of Assamese silk or Muga silk. You can see women making pants suits, skirts, churidar, etc out of it.”

Likewise, Krishna Kshee, a content creator, will add a western touch to the Mekhela-Chador. “I have not changed its structure. I like it the way the Mekhela-Chador is. But traditionally, you would see women wearing it with a full-sleeved blouse, but I opted for a sleeveless one and stylishly wrapped the chador or scarf,” says Kshee.

Bugashree Dey, a model by profession who grew up in Assam, is going for something similar with a Muga silk saree. “I love the Assamese Muga silk saree. It’s an off-white base with red designs. I am teaming it with a red strappy blouse to give a modern look,” says Dey.

But some like Rashmita Das prefer to stick to traditional styles. “Bihu, for me, is all about being traditional. The key essence is women dressed in the Mekhela-Chador. I usually am dressed in western attire and this is one festival which helps me get back to my roots,” says Das, adding that she will be wearing a Muga silk saree for the festival.