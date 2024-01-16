Bengaluru: Martyr’s mom seeks min’s help to fix damaged plaque

BENGALURU: A plaque installed in honour of Major Akshay Girish, who laid down his life while fighting terrorists at Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016, on Sadahalli Road was broken to bits after a car rammed into it early on Sunday.

Major Girish’s mother, Meghna Girish, took to platform X on Sunday seeking the intervention of minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who is also the local MLA, to restore the damaged memorial. She also uploaded a picture of the damaged plaque. Girish’s father has filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Chikkajala police station and investigation has found that it was damaged in an accident, and not destroyed by miscreants.

After installing the plaque in December 2020, the minister had stated that the Sadahalli Road was named in honour of Major Girish.

“There is no ulterior motive behind the incident. Steps have been taken to restore the plaque. The complaint was received on Sunday evening. No complaint has been registered yet. The plaque was damaged in an accident by a drunk driver in the wee hours of Sunday. The driver escaped with the vehicle,” said an officer.

Ved Prakash Malik, former Chief of Army Staff, replied to the post expressing his anger. “This is heartless, sadistic act which needs to be punished. The plaque will be restored soonest I hope (sic),” he posted while tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.