Court pulls up Karnataka Lokayukta cops for lapses in probes

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Lokayukta Cases castigated the Karnataka Lokayukta police for their “utter negligence, serious lapses in conducting the investigation, filing of final reports without application of mind and adhering to procedure”, stating that it is leading to victimising of innocents and escape of real culprits from the clutches of law, and compelling the courts to invest valuable time for no purpose. This not only makes the general public lose faith in the system, but also renders injustice rather than justice to the common people, it added.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order, while acquitting four accused -- BS Shivaprakash, the then First Division Assistant; MP Baligar, the then Commissioner; KT Chikkanna, the then Joint Director; and SI Bhavikatti, the then Manager of Kannada and Culture Department — of the charges of misappropriation of gold medals kept in their custody for presentation to Kannada Rajyotsava awardees, as the prosecution failed to prove the case.

Offering this case as an example of negligence and lapses by investigation officers (IOs) in several cases it has come across for castigating the Lokayukta police, the Special Court highlighted that the said case was registered in 2014 in violation of the statutory requirement by inspector NG Shivashankar based on media reports, even without conducting the preliminary investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of six gold medals mentioned in the audit report of the Accountant General, which is false.