No, I didn’t forget my books! I only forgot reading

Day turned to night, night to day, and the years passed, kindling newer interests. Inquisitiveness heightened the thirst for more knowledge and experience. In the comfort of home, on the bus, or between classes, books loyally attended to my time on hand. In this steady read-up, I cherished one book after another, with the rush to have more. At every book fair and literature festival, captivated by the presence of authors in flesh and blood, offering invaluable peeks into their genius, more books joined the pile. When authors become favourites, they enter your life. They motivate and guide, educate and entertain. In times of boredom or just a bad day, books remind us that they are friends to stay, and attentive reading calms the mind. Whenever I read a page and looked up, the text would play out vividly in front of my eyes. Such was the joy with my books close to my chest.

Overtime, I amassed thousands of books – Stephen King, Robin Cook, Michael Crichton, RK Narayan, Ashwin Sanghi, Tintin, Asterix et al, and many more on contemporary non-fiction themes. I also inherited classic works. However, as the book load increased, my time in the reading room gradually eroded. Blame it on work and family priorities, or plain laziness and a cluttered mind, or worse still too much screentime – I was deserting my books. The commitment to read was there, but the exercise felt like a chore.

From a time when reading was a constant companion, tackling my troubles for me, and helping me build perspective, I had hit a point where I began to procrastinate on the once must activity. This had to change, and I decided to

re-discover my reader self. I began by looking into comics, for some quick and fun reading, to begin feeling a sense of accomplishment, before moving to one or two pages at a time, from some heavy-duty writings. I made it a point to read at least a little chapter before sleep, whatever the time. And you realise, one chapter continues to several chapters, and you have finished the book in no time. The author is back in your life. And yet there are scores of books waiting to be touched, standing as relics from a timeless era, with every page decked as an ancient inscription with all that mold.

An integral accomplishment of our highly-evolved brains was the invention of language, and what followed – the written word and its reading. Reading keeps the mind young and active, and spurs imagination beyond unfathomable realms. While reading broadens your reach, that reach culminates within yourself, for it makes you a better person. I have re-embarked on the journey of a bibliophile, and launched myself towards my book universe, one page at a time and a story for a lifetime. Books never age!

(The writer’s views are his own)