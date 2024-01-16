BENGALURU: The Indian automobile market roared to new heights in 2023, showcasing a robust growth trend. Recent figures reveal a groundbreaking milestone, with the annual passenger car market soaring past the 40 lakh mark for the first time — a remarkable 8 per cent surge compared to the previous year.

Behind these impressive numbers are automotive giants achieving monumental feats. Maruti Suzuki, a stalwart in the industry, accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the sales, while Hyundai Motor India set a record with domestic sales surpassing 6,00,000 cars.

Post the disruptions caused by the pandemic and supply chain constraints, the car market is gradually regaining its stride. However, customers still contend with extended waiting periods, ranging from weeks to 8-10 months.

Unprecedented demand has outpaced production numbers, turning India into a manufacturing hub for exports to emerging markets.

Safety has become a paramount concern for buyers, influencing their purchasing decisions. Features like airbags and advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) have gained popularity, prompting the implementation of Bharat NCAP, India’s crash-test rating standards. Tata Safari and Harrier emerged as trailblazers, securing 5-star ratings in adult and child occupant protection.

As safety becomes a focal point, more models are expected to announce BNCAP ratings. The focus on safety mechanisms, experts argue, will result in a increase in car prices.