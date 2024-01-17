Bengaluru gets 8 additional DCPs to ramp up policing

BENGALURU: The state government will create eight new Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) posts for Bengaluru city, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

This is the first time in the history of the Bengaluru City Police, that eight new posts in the ranks of Addl DCPs are created. The posts are being introduced to strengthen and enhance the abilities of the city police. The Addl DCPs will work under the divisional DCPs.

Speaking to the media after the senior police officers annual conference here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, “The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Stations (CEN) that are functioning in each division and are headed by an inspector rank officer, will henceforth be headed by an ACP/DySP rank officer, in order to investigate cases effectively. There is an increase in cyber crime cases, and officers must use available modern equipments to solve the cases.”