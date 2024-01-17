Bengaluru gets 8 additional DCPs to ramp up policing

BENGALURU: The state government will create eight new Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) posts for Bengaluru city, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
This is the first time in the history of the Bengaluru City Police, that eight new posts in the ranks of Addl DCPs are created. The posts are being introduced to strengthen and enhance the abilities of the city police. The Addl DCPs will work under the divisional DCPs.
Speaking to the media after the senior police officers annual conference here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, “The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Stations (CEN) that are functioning in each division and are headed by an inspector rank officer, will henceforth be headed by an ACP/DySP rank officer, in order to investigate cases effectively. There is an increase in cyber crime cases, and officers must use available modern equipments to solve the cases.”
Medical check-up allowance has been increased to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000. Instructions have been given to the police officers, to make Karnataka a drug-free state.
In the last six months, the police have seized 4,484 kilos of ganja and 23 kilograms of synthetic drugs, a total worth of Rs 27 crore. The state government has issued orders to destroy the seized drugs in the first week of February.
“To commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the formation of Karnataka, and the change of name from Mysuru Police to Karnataka Police, silver medals will be given to all policemen,” added Siddaramaiah.