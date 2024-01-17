Cops must not use caste card to get plum posts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took serious objection to police officers seeking transfers playing the caste card. Speaking at the senior police officers’ annual conference at the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road on Tuesday, he said it is extremely improper on the part of police officers to use the caste card to seek plum postings, and warned them against it.

He told the officers that conviction rates in atrocity cases are not satisfactory, though there was a slight improvement in 2023 compared to previous years.

The national average of conviction in such cases is 33 per cent, and police officers should ensure that the state’s figures go above the national average this year. The conviction rate drops if there is a delay in filing chargesheets, which have to be be filed within 60 days in such cases.

Once FIRs are registered, effective investigation should be taken up to ensure a higher conviction rate. Conviction rates drop if there is no quality investigation and police officers must supervise and guide policemen at police stations to increase conviction rates, he advised the officers.